site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-aaron-hicks-still-not-starting | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Still not starting
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hicks isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays.
Hicks has gone 0-for-7 with four strikeouts over his last four matchups and will take a seat for the third time in the last four games. Estevan Florial will take over in center field and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read