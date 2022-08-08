Hicks went 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 loss against the Cardinals.

Hicks broke out of an 0-for-29 slump with three hits Sunday but is still slashing a meager .226/.347/.319 line. Due to the poor health of the New York outfield and previous struggles of Joey Gallo, Hicks has earned mostly every day playing time this season, but with the recent acquisitions of Harrison Bader and Andrew Benintendi, Hicks will need to continue to hit if he is to stay in the lineup come September.