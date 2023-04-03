Hicks said Sunday, "I have no idea what my role is, " per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

Hicks has yet to start a game this season, and he's logged just one at-bat, which resulted in a strikeout. The veteran's lack of playing time is particularly noteworthy because Harrison Bader -- the Yankees' eventual starting center fielder -- is on the IL with an oblique injury. Manager Aaron Boone started Aaron Judge in center in each of the Yankees first two games, then opted to give Isiah Kiner-Falefa his first ever start at the position Sunday. Justin Shackil of WFAN Spors Radio reports that Boone said Hicks will "likely" be in the lineup over the next two days, but even if he gets a start, it seems unlikely that Hicks is slated for a significant role this season.