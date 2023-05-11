Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Hicks had imaging on his hip Thursday, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Hicks is out of the lineup for a second straight game Thursday versus the Rays after exiting Tuesday night's tilt against the Athletics due to left hip tightness. Boone noted that the veteran outfielder will go through his normal pregame workout Thursday in the Bronx, which is an encouraging sign as the Yankees await the imaging results.