Hicks (hip) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Hicks had picked up starts in left field in each of the last four games while going 2-for-11 with a home run, a double, two walks, three runs and three RBI, but he was removed from Tuesday's 10-5 win after experiencing left hip tightness. The Yankees appear to be viewing Hicks as day-to-day for the time being, but he still won't be guaranteed to recapture a regular role once he's healthy again.