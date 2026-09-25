The Yankees selected Cornielle's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Cornielle will give the Yankees an extra arm out of the bullpen for Friday's nightcap, and it would be the first appearance of his major-league career if he's called out to the mound against Baltimore. He's spent the majority of the 2026 season in Triple-A, where he has a 5-4 record over 17 games (16 starts) with a 3.10 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 74:41 K:BB over 72.2 innings.