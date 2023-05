Rizzo (neck) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Rizzo exited Sunday's win over the Padres with a neck injury he suffered on a collision with Fernando Tatis at first base on a pickoff attempt. While he had been expected to start Monday, the Yankees have ultimately elected to sit him. DJ LeMahieu will play first base and Oswaldo Cabrera will be at third.