Rizzo (head) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is hitting second Sunday against the Brewers, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Rizzo missed 17 days with a head injury and will return Sunday as anticipated. On the season, he is hitting .225 with 30 home runs, 71 runs, 71 RBI and six steals in 117 games.
