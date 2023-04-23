Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays.
Rizzo accounted for the Yankees' lone run Sunday, homering off Adam Cimber with two outs in the ninth inning. Rizzo has gotten off to a great start this year, hitting safely in all but three games to start the season. He's slashing .316/.411/.566 with five home runs, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored through his first 90 plate appearances.
