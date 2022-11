Rizzo is re-signing with the Yankees on Tuesday for two years and $34 million with a $17 million club option for 2025, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees will bring at least one of their free agent sluggers back after Rizzo rejected the qualifying offer. Rizzo's left-handed power is a great fit in Yankee Stadium and in this righty-heavy lineup. The 33-year-old first baseman hit .224/.338/.480 with 32 home runs and six steals in 130 games this past season.