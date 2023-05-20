Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday in a 6-2 win against Cincinnati.
Rizzo smashed a 424-foot shot to right field with a runner aboard in the sixth inning to give New York a 3-0 lead. The first baseman's two-hit performance was a nice rebound after he went 2-for-15 with six strikeouts over his previous four games. Rizzo is up to 10 homers on the campaign, putting him on pace for a second consecutive 30-homer season. He's also slashing .300/.385/.518 with 25 RBI over 195 plate appearances.