Rizzo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Royals.

The first baseman snapped a streak of 27 games without a long ball when he took John Schreiber deep in the eighth inning. Rizzo received back-to-back days off earlier this week for a mental reset, and he entered Thursday's game in a 2-for-37 slump during June. He currently sits at .223/.282/.344 slash line with eight home runs and 27 RBI for the season.