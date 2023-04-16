Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-1 victory versus the Twins.
Rizzo extended New York's early lead with a solo shot to right field in the third inning. The long ball was his fourth of the season and his third in his past three games. Rizzo has reached base safely in 13 of the 14 contests in which he has played and is slashing .314/.400/.588 on the campaign.
