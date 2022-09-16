Rizzo (head) participated in a live batting practice Friday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Rizzo "looked good" according to Scott Effross, who threw against Rizzo as part of his own rehab from a shoulder injury. The Yankees are hoping to activate Rizzo on Sunday ahead of their final game in Milwaukee.
More News
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Out until at least Friday•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: No longer experiencing headaches•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Could start ramping back up•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Headaches require additional tests•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: To 10-day IL•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Could be available Wednesday•