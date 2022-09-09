Rizzo (head) will attempt to resume baseball activities soon and could start ramping back up if his headaches are gone, per MLB.com.

Rizzo has been dealing with migraines since receiving an epidural injection last week to alleviate the pain in his lower back. He was directed by doctors to rest for 48 hours before attempting to resume activities, and he's scheduled to start "moving around" Friday. If that goes well and the headaches have subsided, Rizzo could be on track to return when eligible next week.