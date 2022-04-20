Rizzo went 0-for-2 with three walks, a run and a stolen base Tuesday in a 4-2 victory versus the Tigers.

Rizzo came into the contest having gone 1-for-13 over his previous four games. Though he wasn't able to produce any hits Tuesday, he reached base three times via walks and stole his first base of the campaign. Rizzo is hitting just .200 on the season but has a .404 on-base percentage thanks to an 8:7 BB:K across 47 plate appearances.