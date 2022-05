Rizzo was ejected from Thursday's game against the Orioles in the top of the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and a strikeout to begin Thursday's matchup, but he was tossed after striking out in the eighth inning. The 32-year-old has now recorded hits in seven of his last eight games and will likely be available for Friday's series opener against the White Sox.