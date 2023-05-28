Rizzo was removed ahead of the seventh inning of Sunday's game against the Padres after he injured his neck when he was involved in a collision with Fernando Tatis on a pickoff attempt at first base in the top of the sixth, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. He went 1-for-3 with a run scored before departing.

The Yankees are labeling Rizzo's removal from the contest as "precautionary," but fantasy managers may still want to see him included in the starting nine for Monday's game in Seattle before feeling comfortable with activating him as New York heads into a six-game week. DJ LeMahieu moved across the diamond to replace Rizzo and would likely serve as the Yankees' primary first baseman if Rizzo misses any time beyond Sunday.