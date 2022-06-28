Rizzo (elbow) expects to be in the lineup Tuesday against Oakland, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Rizzo was forced to exit Monday's game in the eighth inning after getting hit by a pitch in the elbow. However, he was diagnosed with just a bruise and is not expected to need further testing. Prior to being removed, Rizzo recorded his 20th home run and scored a pair of runs.
