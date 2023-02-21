Rizzo said Monday that the back stiffness that hampered him throughout last season is no longer bothering him, though he added that he expects to have to manage it during the coming campaign, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Rizzo's back issues caused him to miss time in each of the final three months of the regular season last year, though that didn't keep the Yankees from re-signing him to a two-year, $34 million contract in November. The veteran first baseman acknowledged Monday the likelihood of the issue rearing its head again, saying, "I think I'd be crazy to sit here and say I won't have any back issues here." Rizzo added that he used the offseason to focus on helping his back recover and that he's confident that the area can be managed with daily preparation. Yankees manager Aaron Boone voiced the same opinion, stating, "[I]t's really important that he stays on top of his daily routine -- his tedious exercise routine, tedious exercises from a core standpoint that put him in the best position to navigate [the back issue]."