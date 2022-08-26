Rizzo isn't starting Friday against the Athletics.
Rizzo will get a day off after he went 5-for-15 with three runs, an RBI, two walks and five strikeouts over the last four games. DJ LeMahieu is shifting to first base while Gleyber Torres starts at the keystone.
