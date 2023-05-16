site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Getting day off
Rizzo is not in the Yankees' lineup for Tuesday's game in Toronto, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
It's a rare day off for Rizzo in the divisional matchup. DJ LeMahieu will play first base and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will be at third base.
