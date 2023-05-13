Rizzo went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 6-5 win over the Rays.

The veteran first baseman played hero for the Yankees on his own bobblehead night, taking Tampa Bay opener Trevor Kelley deep for a solo shot in the first inning before launching what proved to be the game-winning, two-run blast in the eighth off Jason Adam. Rizzo has caught fire in May, delivering six multi-hit performances in the last 10 games and batting .375 (15-for-40) with three of his eight homers on the year over that stretch.