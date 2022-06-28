Rizzo (elbow) will start at first base and bat third in Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Rizzo looked to be in considerable pain after he took a 95 mile-per-hour fastball off his right elbow in Monday's 9-5 win, prompting the Yankees to pull him from the contest an inning later. His early exit looks to have been mostly precautionary, as Rizzo wasn't diagnosed with any structural damage to the elbow and is back in the lineup just one day later. Rizzo's ability to quickly bounce back from the injury scare is a welcome sight for fantasy managers, whom he rewarded with his 20th home run of the season Monday prior to his departure.