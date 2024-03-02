Rizzo went 2-for-2 with a walk, two home runs and five RBI in Friday's Grapefruit League win over Toronto.

Rizzo ended last season on the 60-day IL due to a concussion, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in early December that the veteran first baseman was expected to be fine for spring training. That has proven to be the case, as Rizzo has played in four Grapefruit League contests so far and is slashing .429/.600/1.429 with the pair of homers and six RBI over 10 plate appearances. Rizzo will be looking to bounce back in 2024 after playing in just 99 contests last year and posting a .706 OPS, his lowest mark since his 49-game stint as a rookie with the Padres in 2011.