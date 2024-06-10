Rizzo is absent from the lineup for Monday's game in Kansas City.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone had indicated the struggling Rizzo would receive a second straight day off, and that's exactly what will happen. Rizzo has just one hit over his last 29 at-bats. DJ LeMahieu will handle first base Monday while Oswaldo Cabrera plays third base.
