Rizzo went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs, two RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 10-2 win over the Guardians.
Rizzo extended his hitting streak to five games during Sunday's victory, and he has four extra-base hits across that span. The 32-year-old has showcased plenty of power early in 2022, slashing .250/.382/.571 with five homers, three doubles, 12 RBI, nine runs and two stolen bases.
