Rizzo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Rays.
Rizzo has been red hot of late -- he now has three home runs in three games while going 19-for-48 with a 1.130 OPS in his last 12 contests. The 33-year-old first baseman is slashing .312/.395/.526 with nine homers, 27 runs scored and 22 RBI through 177 plate appearances this season.
