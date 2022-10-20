Rizzo went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, one walk and a hit-by-pitch during the 4-2 loss to the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS.

Rizzo hit a fastball from Rafael Montero 387 feet to right field in the top of the eighth inning, but the Yankees were unable to complete the comeback in Game 1. The 33-year-old first baseman has continued to do a solid job of reaching base during the postseason. He is now 6-for-19 with four walks and two HBP, which has helped accumulate a .480 OBP. On the surface, Rizzo has a tough matchup against southpaw Framber Valdez in Game 2, but he actually achieved better numbers across the board versus lefty pitching than righty pitching in the last two seasons.

More News