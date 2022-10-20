Rizzo went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, one walk and a hit-by-pitch during the 4-2 loss to the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS.

Rizzo hit a fastball from Rafael Montero 387 feet to right field in the top of the eighth inning, but the Yankees were unable to complete the comeback in Game 1. The 33-year-old first baseman has continued to do a solid job of reaching base during the postseason. He is now 6-for-19 with four walks and two HBP, which has helped accumulate a .480 OBP. On the surface, Rizzo has a tough matchup against southpaw Framber Valdez in Game 2, but he actually achieved better numbers across the board versus lefty pitching than righty pitching in the last two seasons.