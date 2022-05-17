Rizzo went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 6-2 victory against Baltimore.

Rizzo scored the game's first run after reaching on a fielder's choice in the third inning, and he gave New York some extra cushion with a ninth-inning solo shot to left field. The long ball was Rizzo's first since April 29. The veteran got off to a hot start with a .284 average and nine homers over his first 20 games, but he has cooled off with a .146/.241/.271 slash line, one homer and three RBI over 13 contests in May.