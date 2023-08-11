Rizzo (head) said Friday that he is aiming to ramp up his baseball activities within the next week, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Rizzo was placed on the injured list last Thursday due to post-concussion syndrome, stemming from a collision with Fernando Tatis back in late May. He has already played some catch and said he's been performing better in his concussion protocol tests. There's no exact timetable for Rizzo's return to the Yankees' active roster, but the veteran first baseman seems to be moving in an encouraging direction.