Rizzo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers.
Rizzo has gone 1-for-29 over the past seven games and will hit the bench Sunday after starting the previous eight contests. DJ LeMahieu will shift to first base while Oswaldo Cabrera starts at the hot corner.
