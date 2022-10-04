Rizzo is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rangers.
Rizzo went 0-for-3 during Game 1 and will take a seat for the nightcap. DJ LeMahieu will move to first base while Oswaldo Cabrera covers the keystone for New York.
