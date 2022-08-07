Rizzo (back) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

DJ LeMahieu will pick up another start at first base while Rizzo takes a seat for the third consecutive game as he continues to contend with lower-back tightness. Per Erik Boland of Newsday, manager Aaron Boone said Rizzo is "better" Sunday, but the Yankees are likely to stay away from the 32-year-old as a pinch-hitting option off the bench with the hope he's ready to rejoin the lineup for Monday's series opener in Seattle.