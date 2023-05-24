Rizzo went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI in Tuesday's extra-inning victory against Baltimore.

Rizzo was the only player on either side with three hits in the contest, and his fifth-inning double knocked in a run. The veteran first baseman has three multi-hit performances over his past four games, batting .444 (8-for-18) with two homers and six RBI over that span. He's on pace for one of his best campaigns at the plate, slashing .310/.388/.533 with 11 long balls, 29 RBI and 30 runs through 209 plate appearances.