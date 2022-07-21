site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: On bench for Game 2
Rizzo isn't starting the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Astros.
Rizzo started at first base during Thursday's matinee and went 1-for-4. He'll get a breather while Aaron Judge serves as the designated hitter with Tim Locastro starting in right field.
