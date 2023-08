Rizzo is out of the lineup again Thursday versus the Astros.

It's the second straight absence for Rizzo -- this time against a right-hander -- as he continues to struggle mightily at the dish. The veteran first baseman is slashing just .170/.235/.223 with one home runs and 27 strikeouts in 24 games (102 plate appearances) since the beginning of July. Jake Bauers will play first and bat leadoff for the Yankees on Thursday night in New York.