Rizzo (neck) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Mariners.
Rizzo worked out pregame, taking early batting practice and fielding some groundballs. The Yankees have ultimately decided to hold him out for the third straight game, though. Rizzo will probably be ready to go Friday following the off day Thursday.
