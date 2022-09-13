Rizzo (head) will not play until this weekend in Milwaukee at the earliest, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Rizzo said Tuesday that he is targeting a return either this weekend in Milwaukee or next week at home for the Pirates. A few days ago it was reported that Rizzo is no longer experiencing headaches. Marwin Gonzalez has been starting at second base lately.
