The Yankees placed Rizzo on the 10-day injured list Thursday with post-concussion syndrome, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

This concussion apparently stems all the way back to Rizzo's collision with Fernando Tatis in late May. He passed through concussion protocol at the time but has recently been experiencing residual fogginess, per Hoch. Jake Bauers is playing first base Thursday against the Astros and should continue to get a lot of run there while Rizzo is on the shelf. There is currently no timetable for his return.