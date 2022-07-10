Rizzo went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Rizzo missed four games due to lower-back stiffness, but he was productive in his return to action Saturday. The veteran knocked in a run with a double in each of the sixth and 10th innings, and he felt spry enough to try to steal third after the latter two-bagger (though he was thrown out). Rizzo had gone just 4-for-34 at the plate over his previous 11 games prior to the injury absence, but he had homered three times in his past four contests.