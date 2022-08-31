Rizzo went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Angels.

Rizzo homered for the second straight game, taking Mike Mayers deep in the second inning Tuesday. This long ball was Rizzo's 30th of the season, making this the first time he's reached that threshold since 2017. He's only two homers shy of his career high, a mark he reached in three of four seasons between 2014 and 2017. In 2022, the first baseman is slashing .225/.339/.493 with 71 RBI, 71 runs scored and six stolen bases through 116 contests.