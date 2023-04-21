Rizzo went 3-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and two runs in Thursday's 9-3 victory versus the Angels.
Rizzo got on base in each of his five plate appearances Thursday, tying a career high. The veteran first baseman knocked in the Yankees' first run with a single in the first frame and notched two more singles along with two walks the rest of the way. Rizzo is slashing a scorching .344/.449/.578 with four homers and 10 RBI on the season. He's also in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak.
