Rizzo went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's victory over the Guardians. He also walked.
Rizzo singled home a run in the fourth, and he did the same thing in the sixth. The veteran first baseman has brought home six runs over 10 games, and he's slashing .314/.432/.457 over his 35 at-bats to open 2023.
