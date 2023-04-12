Rizzo went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's victory over the Guardians. He also walked.

Rizzo singled home a run in the fourth, and he did the same thing in the sixth. The veteran first baseman has brought home six runs over 10 games, and he's slashing .314/.432/.457 over his 35 at-bats to open 2023.

More News