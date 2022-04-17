Rizzo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Rizzo started the first nine games of the season but will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. DJ LeMahieu will man first base in his place while Gleyber Torres starts at the keystone.
