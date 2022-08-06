site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-anthony-rizzo-remains-out-844335 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Remains out
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rizzo (back) remains on the bench Saturday against St. Louis.
Rizzo was scratched from Friday's lineup due to lower-back tightness and evidently needs at least one more day to recover. DJ LeMahieu will handle first base in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read