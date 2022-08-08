Rizzo (back) isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.
Rizzo is set to miss his fourth consecutive contest due to lower-back tightness. He'll continue to be considered day-to-day until more information on his status becomes known. DJ LeMahieu draws another start at first base in Rizzo's absence.
