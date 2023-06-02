Rizzo (neck) is hitting third and playing first base versus the Dodgers on Friday.
Rizzo missed missed three consecutive games while dealing with his neck issues, but the veteran first baseman is back in the middle of the lineup to begin the three-game set against the Dodgers. Jake Bauers retreats to the bench with Rizzo back in the fold.
