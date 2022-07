Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs Saturday in the Yankees' 14-1 win over the Red Sox. He was also hit by a pitch.

Rizzo has failed to produce a home run in his last nine games, but he's gotten on base at a .378 clip over that stretch to ensure the prolific Yankees offense keeps humming. He came around to score each time he reached base Saturday, with Matt Carpenter driving him each time as a part of a seven-RBI day.