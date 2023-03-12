Manager Aaron Boone said Rizzo was scratched from Sunday's Grapefruit League lineup due to a "cranky back," Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The 33-year-old managed back stiffness throughout the 2022 campaign, and it appears he'll battle the issue again this season. Boone doesn't believe the flare-up is serious this time around, and Rizzo could be back in the lineup Tuesday. However, it's worth keeping an eye on Rizzo as the rest of camp progresses, as the injury seems likely to linger given his past issues in the area.